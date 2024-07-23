Police kill two suspects during encounter in Dina

Gujar khan - An encounter took place in the Dina area on Sunday night, resulting in the deaths of two suspects involved in the killings of three officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), police said.

According to details, three ANF officials, including Head Constable Gulzar, Lance Naik Mazar, and civilian volunteer Zeeshan, were martyred in an incident involving gunfire from drug smugglers during a pursuit near Bakrala bridge on June 1Four suspects managed to escape, while their car’s driver was apprehended at the spot.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Dina Police on Monday, individuals Syed Qasim Ali Shah and Syed Bilal Shah confessed to the murder of the ANF personnel along with two accomplices.

They agreed to assist in locating the Kalashnikovs used in the incident, which were concealed near Tilla Jogian hills. As the police party prepared to leave after recovering the guns, Syed Amir Shah and Johar Abbas Shah, along with unidentified accomplices, vocally demanded the release of Bilal and Qasim from the nearby woods.

Bilal and Qasim managed to escape from police custody and made their way towards their associates, who then engaged in a violent confrontation with the police. A police constable was struck by a bullet but was protected by an armored jacket. The police party pursued the suspects, ultimately discovering Bilal and Qasim severely wounded and breathing their last. Their accomplices managed to elude capture, disappearing into the dark woods.

Reliable sources indicate the suspects were apprehended by law enforcement agencies in Gwadar while allegedly trying to cross into Iran and were subsequently transferred to ANF authorities.

They were then handed over to Dina police for investigations and placed under physical remand. District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum Nasir Mahmood Bajwa instructed DSP Saddar circle to provide a report and commence a search operation to apprehend the remaining suspects.

According to police sources, the individuals implicated in the assault on ANF officials hail from Gujar Khan, Kharian, and Jhang areas.