PPP files review appeal on Supreme Court's decision on reserved seats

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday filed a review application in the Supreme Court seeking reversal of its decision on reserved seats.

Farooq H. Naek filed the application requesting the apex court to withdraw its July 12 decision “granting the PTI its quota of reserved seats.”

The PPP submitted in its plea that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was given seats which it had not demanded.

The PPP is the second party in the ruling coalition which moved the Supreme Court after the Muslim League-Nawaz which filed the review plea on July 15.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) filed a review petition in the Supreme Court (SC) against the apex court verdict of July 12 granting reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PML-N filed a petition, making Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) President Hamid Raza, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and 11 other political parties respondents.

The political parties include the PPP, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan), the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The review petition says the PML-N is the largest political party in parliament and requests the court to review and overturn the reserved seat verdict issued on July 12.

The PML-N requests a stay order on SC verdict announced on July 12.