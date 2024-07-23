PPP seeks review of SC’s reserved seats verdict

Pakistan People’s Party has pleaded to the to suspend its decision on reserved seats and review it.

The apex court had on May 12 overturned the denial of reserved seats to the PTI.

The PPP plea filed by Barrister Farooq Naik in the apex court also sought to keep the July 12 order in abeyance till decision on the review petition.

The didn’t serve a formal notice with regard to granting special seats to the PTI, the PPP pleaded.

“The Supreme Court’s order has been silent over the actual dispute,” according to petition.

“The July 12 order of the apex court has been against the agreed rules of the interpretation of the constitution,” PPP said. “The court didn’t declare Article 51 and section 104 as void”.

“The court order has been in contrast to the constitution and the law”, the party pleaded.

PPP said that the court’s findings flout the petitions of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and other parties. “SIC and the PTI are two separate parties,” PPP argued.

Petition further stated that providing 15 days’ time to 41 members contravene the constitution and the law. “None of the 80 members of the SIC appeared before the court”.

According to the PPP plea, “Declaring 39 members affiliation with the PTI has been review-able. The PTI was not a party at any forum,” the People’s Party said in its petition.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah announced the 8-5 split verdict of the on a petition filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), an ally of the PTI.

Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan were other judges who ruled in favour of the PTI in the majority verdict.

The top court also nullified the Peshawar High Court’s order wherein it had upheld the ECP’s decision over the reserved seats in assemblies.