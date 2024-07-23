Preparations for FoodAg 2024 reviewed

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan conducted a Zoom meeting to review preparations for the Second International Food and Agriculture Exhibition (FoodAg 2024) set to be held in Karachi from August 9 to 11. The minister emphasized the importance of top-notch arrangements and foolproof security for the international delegates expected to attend. During the meeting, Jam directed that significant efforts be made towards the branding and promotion of the event to ensure its success. The exhibition will feature several key components including a Trade and Investment Conference, an Exhibition Display, a Cuisine Show, and an Inauguration Dinner at Mohatta Palace. Additionally, various sideline activities such as B2B seminars, chef table talks, and city tours organized by the Provincial Tourism Department and PTDC are planned to engage participants. Over 1,000 buyers have been recommended to attend, with 484 confirmed by missions from 74 countries. A total of 288 local exhibitors, representing Pakistan’s leading brands, exporters, and agriculture SMEs, will showcase their products. Jam highlighted the critical role of the FoodAg Management Committee, including those for security, venue management, transport, and hotel arrangements, in ensuring the smooth execution of the event. Moreover, Jam emphasized the potential economic impact of the event, projecting that the increased exposure and networking opportunities for local businesses could lead to substantial growth in exports and international collaborations, further strengthening Pakistan’s agricultural sector on the global stage.