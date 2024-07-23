PSX loses 1,578 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 1,578.70 points, a negative change of 1.97 percent, closing at 78,539.19 points against 80,117.89 points on the last working day. A total of 375,599,184 shares were traded during the day as compared to 479,000,434 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.350 billion against Rs27.851 billion on the last trading day.

Around 446 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 80 of them recorded gains and 319 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 47 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 33,441,470 shares at Rs4.41 per share, Pak Elektron with 23,559,106 shares at Rs26.59 per share and PIA Housing Company with 19,205,471 shares at Rs17.02 per share.

JDW Sugar Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs26.51 per share price, closing at Rs544.99, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with a Rs 12.72 rise in its per share price to Rs1,369.92.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs161.93 per share closing at Rs1,469.57, followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with a Rs134.07 decline to close at Rs18,125.92.