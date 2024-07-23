PTI leaders do not need to prove their patriotism to anybody: Barrister Gohar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Barrister Gohar says his party has always condemned the incidents of terrorism without any ifs or buts.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PTI leader said, "Members and leaders of the party do need to prove their patriotism to anybody as they have always worked for the prosperity of the country."

Gohar added that “PTI is the most popular party in the country right now and no ban will be able to curtail its rise.”

The PTI chief said that all the cases against the PTI founder have proved nothing but the resilience of the party and its leaders who have stood against heavy odds.