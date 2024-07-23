Tuesday, July 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI leaders do not need to prove their patriotism to anybody: Barrister Gohar

PTI leaders do not need to prove their patriotism to anybody: Barrister Gohar
Web Desk
10:00 PM | July 23, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Barrister Gohar says his party has always condemned the incidents of terrorism without any ifs or buts.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PTI leader said, "Members and leaders of the party do need to prove their patriotism to anybody as they have always worked for the prosperity of the country."

Gohar added that “PTI is the most popular party in the country right now and no ban will be able to curtail its rise.”

The PTI chief said that all the cases against the PTI founder have proved nothing but the resilience of the party and its leaders who have stood against heavy odds.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1721715835.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024