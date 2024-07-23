Tuesday, July 23, 2024
PTI moves LHC for Minar-e-Pakistan rally on August 14

Web Desk
12:59 PM | July 23, 2024
National

The Lahore High Court (LHC) held a hearing on PTI’s request for permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

PTI in its plea stated that they want to hold the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14 and that there will be no illegal activities at the rally.

The court was requested to grant permission for the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Additionally, PTI requested an order to prevent the harassment of the petitioner and their family.

The court notified the Deputy Commissioner and other parties, seeking their responses. The heating was adjourned for a week.

It is to be note that Islamabad High Court also directed the administration to hold the talks with the PTI for holding a public rally.

