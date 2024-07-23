PTI strongly reacts to ISPR DG’s presser

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday strongly reacted to the presser of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, claiming it was political in nature.

Addressing a press conference here along with senior party leaders, PTI Secretary General and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said that the ISPR DG presser was actually a charge sheet against the incompetence of the PML-N-led civilian government.

“The failures of the federal government forced the ISPR chief to hold a presser’” he said.

He said that Information Minster Atta Tarar should have held this press conference, not the DG ISPR.

He said that the director general talked less about Armed Forced and more about those matters that were linked with the finance minister who was supposed to give his point of view on these.

Omar pointed out that digital terrorism and absence of laws were mentioned in the presser and noted that the laws had been weaponized against the PTI.

“Is it not a digital terrorism that laws are being misused against us,” he questioned.

The opposition leader said that if the military spokesperson wanted to ask for benami properties, then he should question from Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

He underlined that a probe should be held into smuggling of petrol and diesel at the borders and on the issue of non-custom paid vehicles.

He demanded that a commission should be formed for importing wheat of worth Rs 450 billion into the country. “No one is more loyal to the country other than PTI.”

“The government of Form 47 is not digesting the decision of the Supreme Court on reserved seats. It was a good term legal spectrum, used by the DG ISPR,” he said.

PTI leader and ex-speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser speaking on his turn said that party MNAs were getting three types of offers to change their loyalities: number one is money, second is ministry, third they are being told to get ready for cases.