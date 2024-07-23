Punjab govt facilitating religious minorities: Arora

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, visited Multan and attended a reception held at the local Poyam Church in Razaabad. The provincial minister highlighted practical steps taken by the Punjab government to realize Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision of a “Minority-Friendly Punjab.” He stated that for the first time, the Punjab government has increased minority funds by 200% in the recent budget, which will provide more resources for the welfare of minorities.