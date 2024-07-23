Review petition filed in SC

ISLAMABAD - A review petition was moved to Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday seeking to make functional the Election Tribunal in Punjab. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Salman Akram Raja has filed the review petition against the top court’s verdict dated July 4. The petition said that the top court had instructed the Election Commission to hold a meeting with the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) to address the matter of Election Tribunal, but the top court had not given guidelines for the consultation. It prayed the court to restore the Election Tribunal of Punjab.