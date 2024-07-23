Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Rising chicken meat price irks CM Maryam

Our Staff Reporter
July 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a special meeting on increase in the price of chicken said that the price of chicken should not be beyond the reach of common man.

The CM said that inflation was not acceptable in any case, all relevant institutions should monitor in the field. She expressed great concern over artificial increase in the price of chicken, and got furious over continuous increase in the prices of chicken and poultry products in the province. She directed to set up a regulatory mechanism to determine the price of chicken. CM Maryam Nawaz questioned that chicken was among the most consumed food items, where were the responsible institutions. She said chicken was widely used by people throughout the province it was not acceptable to increase its rate. She added do poultry business and earn legitimate profit, but do not over burden people with price hike. The CM said: “Our people are aware and they cannot allow mafias to increase prices. We don’t want anyone to suffer, but should we leave people at the mercy of mafias?”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma  Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Ministers Bilal Yasin, Ashiq Hussain and MPA Salma Butt attended the meeting. Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary & DG Industries and other officers concerned were also present.

