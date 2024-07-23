Under Fascist Modi and his radical party, corruption problems within the Indian armed services have escalated into a regular and serious problem, presenting itself in the form of high-profile instances, recruitment scams, and massive scandals. India, a country with deeply ingrained extremist ideologies, has actively participated in radical operations inside its boundaries. These incidents not only undermine public confidence in India’s armed services but also put national security at risk by diverting cash. After the Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Modi empowered the armed forces for retaliatory action against Pakistan, signaling a shift towards favoring extremist Hindu military officers over moderates. When Modi actively participated in the Republic Day and Kargil Victory celebrations, military events became politicized, and professional personnel were passed over for promotions and transfers. The BJP’s Hindutva goal was furthered by the Indian Army’s growing political usage. This trend was brought to light by the selection of former anti-Pakistan commanders as governors and the promotion of General Bipin Rawat. Allegations of favoritism were strengthened by the selection of civilians, such as retired Justice S Abdul Nazeer to the Supreme Court and then as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. The military is not happy with this climate because they believe that sycophancy would compromise military performance and integrity.

The terrible specter of corruption casts a shadow over the Indian Army amidst the regimented columns and steady marches. Beyond the heroic legends of bravery and selflessness, shocking disclosures of wrongdoing and moral failings have damaged this institution’s reputation. Along with external dangers, the Indian Army is also dealing with internal divisions that jeopardize its basic structure, from recruitment fraud and financial exploitation to high-ranking generals involved in land controversies.

In West Bengal’s Sukna Military Base, one of the most notorious episodes in the Army’s recent history transpired. In this instance, claims of a land swindle involving powerful generals rocked the calm of military activities. Discovered in 2009, the scandal revealed a covert system whereby strategically important military land was purportedly transferred to private ownership for individual benefit. The public’s trust in the Army’s dedication to openness and moral behavior was severely damaged, and the reputation of so-called professional officers was severely damaged. Former Army Chief General Deepak Kapoor’s tenure was similarly clouded by controversy. During his reign, he was accused of engaging in questionable activities, however, the specifics are still to be ascertained or have been concealed from public eye as it could further add up to Army officers’ ill repute. The accusations raised questions not just about the veracity of the individuals involved but also about the moral principles maintained by those in charge of the country’s defense.

A huge bribery scam involving 17 officers was discovered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was a stinging indictment of the Army’s recruitment practices. These people were charged with accepting bribes to sway recruiting decisions, undermining the meritocracy that keeps the Army credible and operationally ready. The disclosure exposed flaws in the system designed to preserve the greatest levels of integrity and service, which directly attacked the foundation of public confidence.

Former policemen are plagued by the prospect of corruption even after they resign. Due to his involvement in the expired ration scam, retired Lieutenant General SK Sahni was sentenced to three years in prison. This instance demonstrated the ongoing difficulties in upholding moral principles during a military career and exposed weaknesses that continue even after active duty. Similarly, retired Major General S P Murgai’s story made headlines after he was found guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act of taking a bribe during a Tehelka sting operation in 2001.

The Indian Army’s financial exploitation impacts entire communities of former service members. Systemic weaknesses are shown by Major Amarjit Singh Shahi’s suspected participation in scamming other veterans. Concerns regarding corruption in hiring practices have been voiced by political figures like Kanhaiya Kumar, highlighting important governance problems. Current data from “The Print” sheds more light on how widespread corruption is in the Indian Armed Forces. Over 1,080 incidences of corruption have been reported since 2010, with 1,046 of those cases involving the Indian Army constituting the vast majority.

The Indian Military Forces, especially the Army, are rife with corruption and nepotism. Fascist Hindutva inclinations are also on the rise, endangering the communities of Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs. The Hindutva ideology, according to Professor Gregory Stanton of World Genocide Watch, is incompatible with India’s past and constitution. Modi is described as an extremist who took over the country with the aid of the corrupt army and the radical ideology of the RSS. Hindutva ideology infiltration of the Indian armed forces is also having a negative impact on Dalits serving in the armed forces, aggravating internal disputes. For Muslims, Christians, and Sikh communities, the fascist BJP government and the Indian army have proven to be the most threatening organizations. These groups fear that these forces will have a lasting negative influence on their economic, physical, and psychological well-being. The most terrifying aspect is that army officers aligned with Modi’s RSS thought enjoy considerable immunity and go scot-free even if involved in fraudulent activities.

Omay Aimen

The writer frequently contributes to issues concerning national and regional security, focusing on matters having a critical impact on these milieus. She can be reached at omayaimen333@gmail.com