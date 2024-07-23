Robber killed, bystander injured in shootout with police

SHIKARPUR - A suspected robber was killed and a bystander injured in a police encounter near Lakhi Bus Stand on the Shikarpur-Sukkur section of the National Highway on Monday, authorities said.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shikarpur Office, Lakhi police received information about a gang of armed men at the bus stop where they were planning a robbery. The suspects opened fire as the police reached there, prompting officers to return fire.

One suspect, identified as Leemo Mahar, was killed on the spot, while two other gang members escaped, reportedly injured.

Rashid Hussain Solangi, a WAPDA employee, was caught in the crossfire and sustained bullet injuries. He was transported to Taluka Hospital Lakhi for medical treatment. Mahar’s body was also taken to Taluka Hospital Lakhi for medico-legal formalities. Mahar was wanted in connection with 11 serious crimes, including road robberies, police encounters, and drug smuggling, as well as five other cases in various districts.