RPO Babar Sarfaraz addresses citizens’ complaints

Rawalpindi   -  Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfaraz Alpa of Rawalpindi Region held an open court at the regional office as part of the Punjab government’s open door policy.

RPO Alpa listened to citizens’ grievances and complaints, ensuring prompt action on their concerns. Shakir Elahi from District Rawalpindi expressed concern over the non-arrest of suspects in a case. The RPO instructed City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani to take immediate action.

Muhammad Afzal from District Jhelum requested a change in the investigation of a case filed at Chautala police station. The RPO directed District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum to address the issue promptly.

Khursheed Anwar from District Chakwal and Khalid Mahmood from District Rawalpindi also requested changes in investigation procedures. RPO Alpa instructed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to take further action through the Special Branch (RIB).

RPO Alpa emphasized that the open court not only resolves complaints effectively but also improves policing quality. He stressed handling applications based on merit and within specified timeframes, urging officers to submit their reports promptly.

