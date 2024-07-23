Rupee sheds 18 paisas vs dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 18 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.30 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.12. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.25 and Rs280.7 respectively. The price of Euro came down by 19 paisas to close at Rs303.01 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.82, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen gained 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.77, whereas a decrease of 04 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs359.64 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs359.68. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisas each to close at Rs75.76 and Rs74.19 respectively.