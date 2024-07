ISLAMABAD - The Punjab government has challenged the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC) before the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the acquittal of PTI activist Sanam Javed in May 9 riots case. Advocate on record has sent notice to Sanam Javed served by the top court. It may be mentioned that a division bench of the LHC had discharged Sanam Javed from the FIR registered by Gujranwala Police. The provincial government had filed an appeal before the apex court against the verdict.