SCCI demands end to discriminatory attitude towards goods transports

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday demanded uniform implementation of the Axle Load System across the country and stop discriminatory attitude towards the goods transports.

The demand was made through passing a resolution in the SCCI’s executive committee meeting held under the chairmanship of the chamber president Fuad Ishaq here on Monday. The resolution was presented by the SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq which was unanimously adopted by the house.

The resolution also demanded to halt imposition of illegal fines on transporters immediately, and urged to end bribery and extortion at various checkpoints across the country. According to the resolution, if in case the charter of demands (CoD) was not met, then SCCI will fully support the strike call given by transporters across the country on Thursday (July 25).

The meeting was attended by the SCCI vice president Ejaz Afridi, former president of FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, ex-president Zulfiqar Khan, executive committee members, Patron-in-Chief, Peshawar Goods Carriers’ Association Haji Sanaullah, Chairman Haji Iftikhar, deputy chairman Haji Ghaffar, and Hussain Khan, besides representatives of the transporters’ community and officials from concerned departments were present in large number.

On the occasion, the office-bearers of Peshawar Goods Carrier’s Association (PGCA) informed the house in detail about the problems of transporters.

Fuad Ishaq assured the PGCA office-bearers that efforts will be made to resolve the concerns regarding Axle load in an effective manner by taking before the government and concerned institutions.

Ghazanfar Bilour also spoke on the occasion and informed the house in detail about the difficulties and problems of entrepreneurs and the steps taken by the SCCI to solve them.

The PGCA office-bearers presented a charter of demands and made it clear that the transporters will go on strike across the country, if their demands were not fulfilled till July 25.

They also demanded of the government to implement a uniform ‘Axle Weight system’ across the country and overweight vehicles should be returned and no unjustified fines should be imposed.