Scientific conference emphasizes water-energy-food-ecosystem nexus

ISLAMABAD - The 25th Scientific Conference of the Islamic World Academy of Sciences (IAS) emphasized that the world is grappling with complex and interwoven challenges, with the nexus of water-energy-food-ecosystem central to sustainable development and security.

The conference was organized by the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) in collaboration with the Islamic World Academy of Sciences (IAS), the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST), and the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan. Addressing the conference, Senator Sherry Rehman urged collaborative action from OIC countries for the climate crisis. She said, “The Islamic world, rich in history and potential, faces unique challenges that necessitate innovative and collaborative solutions.” She emphasized rethinking artificial boundaries between ecosystems supporting water, energy, and food, highlighting their profound interdependencies.

Rehman stressed the importance of efficient water management, including technologies like desalination, wastewater treatment, and rainwater harvesting. She noted the necessity of innovation in agricultural practices to achieve food security amidst climate change and limited arable land. She highlighted the ecosystem’s vital services, such as water purification, flood control, and biodiversity.

She unpacked the unique challenges faced by OIC countries, including water scarcity, energy access and sustainability, food security, and ecosystem preservation. Rehman urged questioning over-consumption and our relationship with natural and manufactured resources.

She emphasized reducing single-use plastics, which harm landfills and waterways, and accelerating the shift to renewable energy sources. Rehman concluded with a call for collective action, stressing that climate change respects no boundaries and requires swift and decisive responses. She urged taking care of our region due to our interconnected challenges. The conference, attended by scholars and academicians of OIC member states, focused on the “Water-Energy-Food-Ecosystem Nexus for the Security of the OIC Countries.”