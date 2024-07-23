Sharjeel launches People’s Bus Service new route in Karachi

KARACHI - Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday inaugurated new Route 13 of the People’s Bus Service in Karachi. The inauguration ceremony, for the route from Hawk’s Bay to Tower, was held at Hawk’s Bay Zero Point. The event was attended by PPP MPA Liaquat Askani and other leaders.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government is taking steps to provide relief to the people in all sectors. “As part of this effort, a new route is being inaugurated today,” he said and added that we aim to provide air-conditioned buses to people during heat-wave so that they can travel comfortably.

He said that alongwith inflation, the country faces many challenges, including ever increasing electricity prices and load-shedding. “Although the policy maker at federal level is the PML-N, but as Pakistanis, we all share responsibility and we are working for the people,” he added.

The minister said that the Sindh government has taken steps to provide relief to the people in various sectors. “In the health sector, state of the art hospitals have been established by the Sindh government which are providing better health facilities to the patients of whole country,” he opined.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that some people are spreading despair among the people, but I assure you there is no need for it. “There are rumors that something significant will happen in the country in the next fifteen or twenty days, but don’t worry, nothing will happen,” he remarked and added that masses and specially investors need not to worry; the government will continue to function.

He said that we will not allow any conspiracy against democratic process to succeed. “Conspiracy hatchers want to harm Pakistan, but the nation will thwart these efforts with their unity,” he maintained and said that this country belongs to all of us, and we must work together to fix everything.

He said that the federal and provincial governments are collaborating, and all ministers are working hard as no one from outside can come and fix the situation. Replying to a question, he said that the Supreme Court judgment also granted relief that was not sought. “Read the Election Commission Act, which clearly delineates the eligibility of parties to contest elections. Given that PTI concealed its foreign funding accounts and incited violence by setting buses on fire on Shahrah-e-Faisal, everyone can witness the consequences that await the party,” he added.

He said that popularity doesn’t mean you are forgiven for even a hundred murders as being popular doesn’t give you the right to take the law into your own hands and conspire against the country. “Resolutions are being passed in favour of the PTI founder in various countries, and letters were written to foreign nations about our domestic issues, which is against the law of the land,” he said. The PTI founder even asked the IMF to stop aid to Pakistan and in any democracy, no one is allowed to take the law into their own hands and if someone who takes the law into their own hands is bad in a developed country, how can they be considered good here, he questioned.

Memon condemned the Frankfurt incident and said that Pakistan has done favours for Afghanistan in every era. “The Afghan government should take action against those who desecrated the Pakistani flag in Frankfurt, and the Frankfurt administration should arrest and deport such individuals,” he demanded.

He said that the role of our establishment is much better today than in the past; past experiences were bitter. Memon said that electricity load-shedding and high rates are significant challenges.

In response to a question, the senior minister said that many things are clear in the US elections; the American presidential candidate and the person in jail here share the same mindset, as both their politics are based on hatred. “A true leader is someone who connects everyone and people tend to support leaders who talk about unity and bringing people together,” he observed.

He said that the seeds of division were sown among us, even in politics. One person laid the foundation for extremist thinking and pitted brother against brother only for the sake of his ego.

Memon said that the environment is a global issue today. “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto was the first to address environmental resilience at the international forum and everyone has a role to play in environmental protection,” he pointed out. He said that if someone cannot plant one hundred trees, he should at least plant one and added that as a nation, it is our responsibility.