Sit-in planned against inflated electricity bills

ATTOCK - The only solution for the public to get rid of inflated electricity bills is to protest on the roads and hold a sit-in at D-Chowk, said Secretary General of Jamaat Islami (JI) North Punjab, Iqbal Khan, during a press conference in Attock. JI Ameer Attock Sardar Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Hafiz Muhammad Bilal, Syed Sana Ullah Bukhari, Mian Muhammad Juniad, Liaqat Umer, and other office bearers were also present. Iqbal Khan announced that the sit-in, named “Haq Do Awam Ko,” will start on 26th July and continue until the authorities address the unjustified and inflated electricity bills. He emphasized that the decision for this peaceful sit-in was made solely by the JI leadership, and all arrangements have been finalized. He demanded the government exclude all unjustified, illogical, and incomprehensible taxes from electricity bills and abolish contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).