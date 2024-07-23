Sukkur commissioner forms task force to combat climate change

SUKKUR - In a bid to tackle climate change and promote environmental sustainability, the Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayaz Hussain Abbasi on Monday established a 13-members district task force to implement the National Climate Change Policy through afforestation and reforestation initiatives in urban areas, along irrigation channels and industrial areas in Sukkur district.

The task force will be chaired by deputy commissioner Sukkur, with mayor Sukkur, Municipal Corporation, principal of Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur, chairman District Council Sukkur, superintendent engineer Irrigation Department, superintendent engineer Buildings Department, municipal commissioner, SMC, director Local Government, director Agriculture Department, conservator of Forests Social Forestry Circle, representative of Sukkur Institute of Business Administration, Aror University, Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, and all assistant commissioners of Sukkur, as its members.

The task force has been entrusted with the responsibility of developing long, medium and short-term action plans to optimise public lands for tree plantation and vegetation. They will ensure the implementation of the National Climate Change Policy and integrate tree plantation into public buildings and infrastructure. The task force will also recommend legal action against tree cutting and vegetation loss, conduct periodic tree plantation drives in Sukkur, focusing on urban areas and engage with civil society for tree plantation, preservation, growth and sustainability. District forest officer Sukkur will act as the member/secretary of the task force. With the formation of this task force, the commissioner Sukkur has shown his commitment to addressing climate change and promoting environmental conservation in the region.