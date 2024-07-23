Sukkur SSP holds open court

SUKKUR - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Shaikh on Monday said that the Sukkur Police are committed to resolve public issues on priority. He said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officials during the open court held at his office. Senior police officers were also present on this occasion. During the open court, he listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. The SSP directed the Station House Officer (SHO) B Section Mansoor Hatar to improve his performance and recover the motor bike of citizen, stolen one month earlier and arrest the culprits within 7 days. He further said that strict action will be taken against officials involved in bribery or corruption and a zero tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard. He emphasised that the Sukkur Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens,” he added. The SSP Sukkur said that interaction during open courts would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens’ problems.