Tarakai directs EMA to focus on facilities in schools

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai has directed the authorities of the Education Monitoring Authority (EMA) to focus on the provision of facilities, including the attendance of teachers, students and ongoing academic activities in schools.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting on the Education Monitoring Authority here on Monday.

Besides, Special Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Asfandyar Khattak, Additional Secretary Jahangir Azam and officials of the Education Monitoring Authority also attended the meeting.

He said that according to the data of the authority, policy level decisions are made for schools and students and the achievement of all important goals has been ensured due to the excellent performance of the monitoring authority.

The minister said that the monitoring of double shift schools programmes and complete details of the girls’ community schools and monthly visits to schools have also been entrusted to the authority.

He said that all the employees of the authority have worked very diligently in provision of furniture free textbooks to schools, details of enrolment campaign and vacancies, which is appreciable. However, keeping in view the requirements of future, measures will be taken to develop the authority on modern lines including equipping the employees of the authority with modern training and IT equipment.