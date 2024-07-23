Teacher training crucial for modern education, says MNA

RAWALPINDI - Chairman District Coordination Committee Rawalpindi, MNA Engineer Qamar ul Islam, emphasized the importance of teachers’ training to address modern educational challenges during a workshop at Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Education Development.

He highlighted the need to enhance teachers’ efficiency with the aid of master trainers and to equip them with the latest teaching methodologies for effective knowledge transfer to students.

The month-long workshop focused on the promotion of teachers in Grade 17 and Grade 18. CEO Education Rawalpindi, Dr. Tariq Mehmood Qazi, was also present.

Under the supervision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the government is prioritizing the education sector. Engineer Qamar ul Islam announced plans to recruit more teachers to address gaps in educational institutions.

He stressed that modern educational demands require teachers to be proficient in current trends and teaching techniques. He praised the Quaid-e-Azam Academy for its role in training teachers and updating them on global teaching methods.

Qamar ul Islam commended the academy’s effort in preparing the training curriculum and urged teachers to fully engage in the session and implement the latest techniques in their teaching practices.