Tharparkar District Council approves tax-free budget

HYDERABAD - The Chairman of the Tharparkar District Council Dr Ghulam Haider Samejo presented a tax-free budget of over 886.32 million rupees for the fiscal year 2024-25. The budget, showing a saving of 305,992 rupees, was unanimously approved by the council members.

According to a handout issued on Monday, the budget meeting, chaired by Dr Samejo, took place at Karoonjhar hall in Mithi, which was attended by the Vice Chairperson Kamla Bai Bheel, Chief Officer Syed Musharraf Hussain Shah, council members and journalists, while Member National Assembly Dr Mahesh Malani specially participated in the budget session. Addressing the meeting, MNA Dr Mahesh said that it was the manifesto of the Pakistan People’s Party to serve the people and provide all the basic facilities to their doorsteps.

Dr Samejo stated that the tax-free budget was designed with Tharparkar’s needs in mind and included no new taxes. Explaining the details of the budget, he mentioned that about 165.48 million rupees were allocated for staff salaries, 8.2 million for pensions, financial aid to families of deceased employees, and gratuity for retiring staff.

Additionally, over 4.37 million rupees were earmarked for contingency expenses, over 518.94 million rupees for the completion and maintenance of ongoing development projects, 3 million for disaster management, 180 million rupees for new development projects, Rs200,000 for Bar Council financial aid, Rs400,000 for press clubs, Rs200,000 for the promotion of sports and 5 million rupees for scholarships. The budget showed a saving of 305,992 rupees, and was unanimously approved by all council members present.