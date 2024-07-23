Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Three terrorists attempting to infiltrate Pak-Afghan border killed

Agencies
July 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  The security forces on Monday killed three terrorists attempting to infiltrate Pak-Afghan border during an intense exchange of fire in Dir District. According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, on the night of July 21 and 22, movement of three terrorists, trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by security forces in Dir District. The infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all three terrorists were killed, it said. “Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

