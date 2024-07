KARACHI - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday predicted hot and very humid weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. However, rain-wind storm or thundershower is predicted at isolated places in Umerkot, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Sanghar, Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal during the evening or night. Mainly, hot and very humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.