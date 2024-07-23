Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Top meeting decides to launch tree plantation campaign in Karachi

| Campaign to start within next two weeks

Top meeting decides to launch tree plantation campaign in Karachi
Our Staff Reporter
July 23, 2024
KARACHI   -  A meeting, chaired by Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi at his office on Monday, decided to launch a tree plantation campaign in Karachi, which is currently experiencing an extreme heatwave. The campaign will start within the next two weeks. It aims to plant 140,000 trees with the cooperation of the Forest Department, municipal corporations, and private organisations. Deputy commissioners will make arrangements to plant 10,000 trees in their respective districts with the help of private, municipal, and industrial organisations.

The commissioner urged institutions to cooperate and make the campaign a success, which will help improve the city’s environment and support the government’s efforts to address environmental issues.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of various organisations, including the Forest Department, Karachi Municipal Corporation, Cantonment boards, DHA, LDA, KDA, Port Qasim Authority, town administrations, ABAD SITE Limited and Chamber of Commerce and Industries.  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Korangi Jawwad Muzaffar in the meeting and other deputy commissioners through video link briefed the commissioner about arrangements.

According to the details, the commissioner’s office has started identifying locations and spaces for tree plantation in consultation with deputy commissioners and institutions. It has been decided to plant only environmentally friendly trees, avoiding corno corpus plants. The purpose of the tree plantation campaign is to improve Karachi’s environment and support the government’s efforts to address environmental issues, which will also help to beautify the city’s roads, parks, green belts, and other areas.

