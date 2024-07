LAHORE - The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has revealed in its six months report that the FTO refunded trillions of rupees to the complainants during the last six months. While Rs6 trillion and Rs32 billion were also refunded during the first six months of 2023.The rising volume of refunded money is the trust of the people on FTO. According to the report the number of complainants increased manifold as compared to 2021.