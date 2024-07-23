WASA starts de-silting of drain

FAISALABAD - Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started desilting of a roadside drain of Achkera Disposal Station by removing slabs from the drain. Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Areej Haidar Gondal visited the site and directed WASA staff to use heavy machinery for early completion of the desilting process so that the masses could be facilitated with speedy disposal of rainwater during rainy days. He said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh was monitoring the implementation of government instructions issued time to time to different departments. In this connection, redress of public complaints regarding sewerage issues should be resolved on top priority, he added.