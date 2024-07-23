Tuesday, July 23, 2024
WASA starts de-silting of drain

Staff Reporter
July 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD    -   Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started desilting of a roadside drain of Achkera Disposal Station by removing slabs from the drain.  Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Areej Haidar Gondal visited the site and directed WASA staff to use heavy machinery for early completion of the desilting process so that the masses could be facilitated with speedy disposal of rainwater during rainy days.  He said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh was monitoring the implementation of government instructions issued time to time to different departments. In this connection, redress of public complaints regarding sewerage issues should be resolved on top priority, he added.

Staff Reporter

