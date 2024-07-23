World Brain Day being observed today

ISLAMABAD - People around the world, including in Pakistan, celebrate “World Brain Day” today. This day is celebrated every year on July 22nd to highlight international efforts dedicated to promoting brain health awareness and preventing neurological disorders. The day was established by the World Federation of Neurology (WFN). This annual event seeks to educate the public about the critical role our brains play in our overall well-being and the steps we can take to keep our minds sharp and healthy. This year, the theme of the day is “Brain Health and Prevention.” The theme embodies the mission to actively tackle risk factors for neurological diseases, highlight the significance of early detection and effective management, and spread global awareness of prevention strategies.