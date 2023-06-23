10,000 cameras to be installed in redzone in first phase: CM Murad

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the Safe City Project would not only be the installation of sensitive close circuit cameras, but it would also be a complete IT package empowered with artificial intelligence.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of the Safe City Authority at CM House here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Minister IT Taimur Talpur, Special Assistant to CM Tanzila, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary LG Najam Shah, DG Sindh Safe City Authority Aijaz Shaikh, MPA Nida khuhro, MPA Mahmood Alam Jamote and other concerned officers.

The DG Sindh Safe City Authority (SSCA) briefed the Chief Minister that the NRTC had done a good job for the development of the city project. Under the project, 10,000 cameras would be installed in the red zone area in the first phase with a modern Command and Control centre, he added.

The CM was told that the CCTV system would have the latest cameras. The network would have a dual power system- which means solar and electricity. The Chief Minister said that the safe city system installed in other cities of the country has various maintenance and operational problems. “I want you (SSCA) to resolve all those issues at the designing stage,” he said and added that the concerned firms supplying equipment for the system should be involved through a contract to maintain and operate the system. Murad Ali Shah said that the vision of developing a safe city system was to enhance the security of lives and property of the citizens of the province by employing smart technology and equipping police with modern surveillance and law enforcement capability. He added that the technology-based initiative would enhance security and boost economic development by attracting local and foreign investment. “I want the purpose to be achieved for all intents and purposes,” he said.

He also directed SSCA to propose the formation of committees for the finalisation of the Financial Regulations of SSCA and Service Regulations of SSCA. He also directed them to present their working papers in the next meeting.

Shah directed the authority to propose a procurement committee and then notify it after its approval. At the conclusion of the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the SSCA to prepare PC-1 of the project and submit it to the P&D dept for approval so that with the start of the next financial year work on the project could be started.