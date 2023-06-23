Friday, June 23, 2023
100 booked over power pilferage

Staff Reporter
June 23, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has nabbed more than 100 accused on charge of power pilferage across its region during last one week. A spokesperson for FESCO said here on Thursday that the task force of the company conducted surprise checking and unearthed power theft at more than 100 sites where the power pilferers were stealing electricity through different modes. The FESCO teams removed their elec­tricity supply metres and submitted complaints before the police of concerned po­lice station. Therefore, the police registered separate cases and started investiga­tion for arrest of the accused, he added.

