350 special children attend SW athletic contests

Wana - Security forces organised athletic competitions wherein 350 physically challenged children participated in the Lower South Waziristan district on Thursday.

The purpose of the event was to acknowledge that differently abled children are an integral part of society and to raise awareness about the devastating effects of polio. The competitions included long jumps, discus throw and races for special children. The locals also displayed their traditional talents at the events.

A press statement said that such events in South Waziristan helped project a soft image of the area and promoted healthy activities. The locals and participants of the competition thanked security forces for organising the event and hoped that such events would continue in the future too.