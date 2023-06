ARIFWALA - A team of the Livestock De­partment seized 400-kg of dead meat during a raid in Arifwala on Thursday. The veterinary officer along­with his team carried out the raid in Mohalla Mushtaq Nagar on a tip-off, official sources said. The accused were supplying the meat of dead buffalos to Sahiwal and Lahore on a pick-up van. A case was registered against the accused under the Slaughter Control Act at the City police station. One of the suspects was arrested while two others fled away.