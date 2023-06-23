Ambassador of Azerbaijan calls on Minister for Defence

ISLAMABAD-H.E Mr. Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan called on Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif at his office in Islamabad. Federal Minister welcomed the dignitary and highly appreciated the brotherly feelings of Azerbaijan Government for Pakistan on all international forums including OIC and United Nations. He stated that Pakistan views Azerbaijan as an important country due to its strategic location, immense resources, progressive outlook and fast growing economy.

Minister for Defence expressed that desire to enhance defence relations, which have immense potential to grow to the benefit of both countries. He appreciated continued interaction between higher military and defence level leadership of the two countries. He also emphasized on availing of maximum training opportunities being offered by Pakistan.

The Minister offered collaboration between Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and Azerbaijan Coast Guard in the fields of search and rescue and other maritime fields.

H.E Mr. Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanked Government of Pakistan for its cooperation in development of defence industry of Azerbaijan.