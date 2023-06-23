Amir mir presides over a meeting of Punjab writers welfare fund

LAHORE - Pro­vincial Minister for Informa­tion & Culture Amir Mir pre­sided over a meeting of Punjab Writers Welfare Fund being held at Alhamra Lahore. Sec­retary Information & Culture Ali Nawaz Malik, Members of the Board of Governors Punjab Writers Welfare Fund including Ata Ullah Qasmi, Dr. Khawaja Muhammad Zikriya, Neelam Ahmed Bashir, Khalid Qayyum, Ambreen Fatima and others participated. It was decided during the meeting to compile a list of writers, littérateurs and poets aspiring for financial aid so that they can be provided financial assistance forthwith. Provincial Minister for Infor­mation & Culture Amir Mir apprised that the annual fund of Punjab Writers Welfare Fund has been enhanced from Rs.20 lakh to Rs.90 lakh. It has been decided on the proposal of Secretary Information & Culture that a sub-committee will also be constituted so as to make the mode of dis­bursement of the welfare fund transparent. The sub-commit­tee will scrutinize the aspi­rants for the financial assis­tance through the Lahore Arts Council, Punjab Arts Council and Majlis-e-Taraqi-e-Adab so that amount can be disbursed to the deserving writers, litté­rateurs and poets.