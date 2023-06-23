Asian Group endorses Pakistan for UNSC non-permanent seat

UNITED NATIONS - Pakistan has won the unanimous en­dorsement of the Asia Pacific Group for its candidature for a non-perma­nent seat on the UN Security Council for the term 2025-2026, with top Pakistani officials pledging to up­hold the world body’s Charter.

Thanking the 55-member group for the support and confidence, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a tweet Pakistan was determined to make its contributions while up­holding the principles of UN Charter.

Pakistan will now be seeking elec­tion as this region’s endorsed candi­date. The election for the seat will be held by the General Assembly in June 2024 in New York. “The unanimous support of the Asia-Pacific Group for Pakistan’s Security Council candida­ture reflects the general recognition in the international community, in­cluding in the Asia-Pacific region, of Pakistan’s positive role in upholding the fundamental purposes and prin­ciples of the UN Charter,” the Pakistan envoy said in an interview with APP.

Meanwhile, diplomats said that more than 20 countries made state­ments in the Asia Pacific Group meet­ing strongly supporting Pakistan’s can­didature. They include Bahrain, China, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Kiribati, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Kyr­gyzstan, Lao People’s Democratic Re­public, Lebanon, Malaysia, Papua Guin­ea, Qatar, Singapore, Syria, Tajikistan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Yemen. The ambassadors of China, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and other delegates applauded Paki­stan’s commitment to peace, security, development and global cooperation.

Pakistan has been elected seven times to the UN Security Council, with the most recent term in 2013. Other occasions were in 1952-1953, 1968-1969, 1976-1977, 1983-1984, 1993-1994 and 2003-2004. Pakistan is also one of the countries which has had a diplomat, Muhammad Zafarulla Khan, serve a term as the President of the United Nations General Assembly in 1962. Pakistan has been a leading con­tributor to the UN peacekeeping op­erations in hotspots around the world. More than 200,000 Pakistani men and women have served in 46 UN missions across world. Of them, 171 peacekeep­ers made ultimate sacrifice in service of international peace and security.