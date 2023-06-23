Asif hits back at US-India statement against Pakistan

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday said he was extremely annoyed over the inclusion of Pakistan in the joint statement issued after the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The statement, which was made public on Thursday, emphasised both leaders' joint need on Islamabad to act swiftly to prevent the use of Pakistani soil for terrorist activity.

The minister, while speaking in the National Assembly, stated that as a result of being a frontline state in both of the Afghan wars, Pakistan was currently paying a high price in terms of its relations with the United States.

In fact, he noted that during Narendra Modi's time as Gujarat's chief minister, thousands of Muslims were killed and raped, and the US at the time had banned Narendra Modi from receiving a visa in retaliation for those atrocities.

The minister also took to Twitter to share his thoughts and reminded the world that Modi oversaw the killing of Muslims in Gujarat.

“The Indian prime minister continues to target minorities while in Jammu and Kashmir, which India has illegally seized, there is an unannounced curfew, and the locals are subject to several limitations that are a flagrant violation of their human rights,” said the Defence Minister.

He claimed that Pakistan became a haven for terrorism because the country supported the US as an ally in the fight against terrorism while grieving that Pakistan's sacrifices had gone unrecognised.