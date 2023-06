LAHORE - An anti-ter­rorism court (ATC) on Thurs­day issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hassaan Niazi,, Mussarat Cheema, Jamshaid Cheema and Ghulam Abbas, in Askari Tower attack case. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan issued the warrants on an application filed by the investi­gation officer.