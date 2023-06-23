Attempts being made to portray 9/5 as 'unimportant': Tarar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Atta Tarar said on Friday that attempts were being made to give the impression that the events of May 9 were of a minor nature.

Speaking to media, Tarar said the application for the military courts arrived at night and that the case was initiated in the morning in Islamabad .

He advised asking the parliament to repeal both the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

On the other side, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Thursday the judiciary had already interfered in the domain of parliament and must be stopped from doing so.

Addressing a session of the National Assembly chaired by Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, the minister said the matter of the trial of civilians in military courts had been taken to the Supreme Court and during the previous regime, 24 or 25 people were sentenced by military courts.

He said the SC bench had split and the result would come in a day or two. He said those who had raised the issue had political interests, adding that the petitioners had reservations with their respective parties.