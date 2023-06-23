AU students visit Safe City

Islamabad-A delegation of Air University students have paid a visit to Safe City Islamabad here on Thursday, according to a police spokesman.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Director Technical and Deputy Director Technical Safe City, who provided comprehensive insights into the state-of-the-art centralized system, command and control center, and technologically advanced surveillance cameras employed by Safe City Islamabad.

Under the special instructions of the Capital Police Officer (CPO) Safe City, the visit aimed to highlight the effectiveness and importance of Safe City Islamabad in ensuring public safety and security.

During the meeting, the student delegation also interacted with the CPO Safe City, who shared valuable information on the wide-ranging initiatives enabled by modern technology through the Safe City Islamabad Project.

CPO Safe City emphasized the pivotal role played by the project in various sectors, including the Police Operations and Monitoring Center, Emergency Control Center, Dispatch Control Center, e-Challan System, and the “Pukar-15” Helpline.

The cutting-edge surveillance cameras installed throughout the city have proven instrumental in enhancing security measures, preventing crime, and safeguarding the lives and property of the citizens, he added.

The student delegation expressed their admiration and appreciation for the relentless efforts of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and his dedicated team in establishing and maintaining Safe City Islamabad.