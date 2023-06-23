Auto-rickshaw lifter gang busted, two held

KHANEWAL - City Kabirwala police have busted an auto-rickshaw thief gang and arrested two members of the gang besides recover­ing stolen motorcycles, and auto-rickshaws from their possession during a special crackdown launched on Thursday. Taking action on the rising incidents of mo­torcycle and auto-rickshaws, the District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kabirwala police station Shaban Khalid Goraya to launch a compre­hensive crackdown against the criminals.