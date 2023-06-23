Bajaur, Lakki dominate in inter-madrasas games

Peshawar - Peshawar, Bajaur, and Orakzai showcased their prowess as they secured victories in their respective disciplines at the Inter-Madrasas Games held in various venues across the provincial capital on Thursday. In an exhilarating Tug-of- War match at Qayyum Sports Complex, Peshawar sub-division emerged triumphant with a 2-1 victory over Orakzai. Orakzai took an early lead, but Peshawar made a strong comeback, winning two consecutive attempts to clinch the match. Meanwhile, Lakki Marwat sub-division outclassed Kohat sub-division with a 2-0 win, while Bajaur secured a victory against Bannu sub-division.

With these results, Bajaur, Peshawar, Lakki Marwat, and Bannu advanced to the semi-finals.

In the football event held at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium, Mohmand displayed remarkable resilience, defeating the formidable Tank team 2-1 in a thrilling match. Mohmand’s Ibrar scored an impressive goal, which was later equalized by Qari Alamgir. However, in the second session, Inam Ullah sealed the victory for Mohmand with another goal.

In another football match, Peshawar sub-division dominated Orakzai with a convincing 2-0 win. Bismillah Jan and Hasrat Ullah showcased their skills, scoring one goal each for Peshawar. Switching to cricket, Khurram District defeated District Tank by eight wickets at the Islamia College Ground.