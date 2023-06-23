Balochistan govt allocates Rs2b for skill development programme

QUETTA - Balochistan government has allocated two billion rupees for the skill development pro­gramme in the budget 2023-24 to impart technical skills to the youth in reputed vocational institutions of the country in order to produce quality tech­nical human resources.

Talking to media, an official of the Balochistan govern­ment said the huge allocation was aimed to impart technical skills among youth to get good employment opportunities un­der CPEC projects and also tap jobs in global labour markets.

The government was also working to strengthen the technical and vocational edu­cation system in the province to fulfil current-day require­ments, he added.

Under the plan to initiate a vocational training pro­gramme, youngsters would be trained in more than 18 trades in a short period of three years in order to produce quality technical human resources.

The youths across the prov­ince would be selected under the district quota to impart technical education in the best vocational institution in the country, he added.

“It is time to promote tech­nical education and encour­age youth to acquire technical skills,” he said and stressed strengthening the basic struc­ture of technical centres that would play a pivotal role in the sustainability and devel­opment of the province. The official said, “It is our respon­sibility to create a healthy en­vironment to enable positive financial change in the life of youth living in rural or urban areas in the province.”