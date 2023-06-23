Balochistan govt to distribute 1,000 tractors among farmers

QUETTA - Balochistan government has de­cided to expand the ‘Balochistan Green Tractor Programme’ to distribute 1,000 more locally produced tractors among the small farmers of the province in the fiscal year 2023-24.

In the first phase, the gov­ernment has awarded 500 tractors to the small farmers of the province on subsidised rate, the provincial minister for agriculture and coopera­tion, Mir Asadullah Baloch said while talking to media. The recovery will be made in a period of seven years, every beneficiary has to pay monthly installments, the minister in­formed. He further said that the latest technologies would be introduced to enhance the productivity of agriculture in the province. The Balochistan government had been provid­ed seeds of worth Rs2.2 billion to increase production which ultimately benefited the farm­ers, he said. He said that the provincial government has al­ready constructed 400 tunnels aimed at enhancing the pro­duction of offseason vegeta­bles and fruits in the province through tunnel farming.

Asad Baloch said the Agricul­ture Department has awarded bulldozers’ hours on a subsi­dised rate to the farmers and brought 5,000 acres of barren land under cultivation to en­sure food security by increas­ing agri production.

Balochistan government had also introduced trickle irrigation system and con­structed water courses and water storage tanks to resolve water issues in agriculture sector. He said that the gov­ernment was striving to focus on the production of hybrid seeds of various crops.