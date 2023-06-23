Building an Ethics-First Sharia-Compliant Platform: Mohammed AlKaff AlHashmi On the Vision Behind Islamic Coin

Q: Could you share the inspiration behind Islamic Coin and the significance of having a genuinely Sharia-compliant platform in the blockchain and crypto space?

The inspiration for Islamic Coin came from the apparent need for an Islamic finance platform that would meet the requirements and principles of Islamic finance, giving Muslims a reliable and compliant way to engage with modern digital assets. It’s important to remember that there are nearly 2 billion Muslims worldwide that need a service like this. Islamic Coin will empower these underserved communities with cutting edge fintech innovations and philanthropic initiatives.

By following Sharia guidelines, Islamic Coin aims to provide a transparent and ethical framework that aligns with Islamic values, allowing Muslims to be part of the growing field of cryptocurrencies while staying true to their religious beliefs. The market potential is enormous: Islamic Coin targets the global Muslim population of 1.8 billion, accessing the $3 trillion Islamic finance and $4 trillion halal markets.

Q: Transparency and traceability are key aspects of blockchain technology. How does Islamic Coin leverage these features?

Through blockchain technology, every transaction on the Haqq blockchain gets recorded on a decentralized and unchangeable ledger that everyone in the network can access. It enables users to verify the authenticity of transactions: they can trace the complete history of each asset, including its acquisition, transfers, and usage.

This feature plays a vital role in ensuring that all transactions within the platform align with the principles of Islamic finance, such as steering clear of interest-based transactions (riba) and prohibited activities (haram).

Q: The wide adoption of blockchain and crypto has progressed immensely but still has a way to go. Besides, Haqq is a new ecosystem. What is your secret to actually reaching the global Muslim community and attracting support from professional financial institutions?

This is indeed a challenge. First, we’ve formed a reputable and knowledgeable Shariah Board that ensures platform compliance with Sharia principles and helps us build trust with the community. The board consists of respected scholars and Muslim finance experts, including Sheikh Dr. Nizam Mohammed Saleh Yaquby, Sheikh Dr. Mohamed Zoeir, a Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency expert Sheikh Mohamed Fathiddin Beyanouni, and others. To reinforce credibility and attract support, Islamic Coin has a robust Executive Board, Advisory Board, and involvement from royal family members.

Second, educational initiatives promote awareness of Islamic finance, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies. Islamic Coin offers resources, webinars, and partnerships, including collaboration with the International Islamic University in Malaysia to establish an online Blockchain Academy. By offering accessible and comprehensive educational content, the initiative aims to empower individuals with the knowledge necessary to navigate the evolving landscape of blockchain technology.

And third, strategic partnerships with professional financial institutions experienced in Muslim finance and global companies play a vital role. Notable partnerships include FAMBRAS, the world's largest halal food certifier, and travel company Holiday Swap.

Q: Can you tell us more about the Blockchain Academy initiative? How will it foster education and empower individuals within the community?

Blockchain Academy will offer free courses for those interested in learning about crypto and blockchain, and, through IIUM, university programs for further education. Those will cover a wide range of topics, including blockchain fundamentals, smart contracts, decentralized finance (DeFi), and the intersection of blockchain with Islamic finance.

In addition to courses, the initiative will host webinars and workshops featuring industry experts and thought leaders and provide certification programs to validate individuals' proficiency in blockchain technology. The goal is to foster networking and collaboration among participants, creating a vibrant community of learners, enthusiasts, and professionals.

This initiative doesn’t only promote financial literacy but enables individuals to seize new opportunities, contribute to the development of blockchain solutions, and shape the future of Islamic finance in the digital era.

Q: Islamic Coin offers several other key developments, such as the Sharia-compliant digital identity system and smart contracts for facilitating transactions. Could you elaborate on these initiatives and how they contribute to the project's mission?

Islamic Coin values identity verification and privacy while adhering to Sharia principles. Following Islamic ethics, our Sharia-compliant digital identity system ensures the secure and accurate establishment of user identities.

Implementing this system enhances trust and transparency: users can confidently protect their identities and engage in transactions aligned with Islamic principles. It also promotes accountability and safeguards against fraud, creating a secure environment for the Muslim community in blockchain and cryptocurrency transactions. We’re also planning an optional digital identity to account for donations and Zakat funds with methods that make it transparent. Everyone will always know that the donations will go to the right people, and that it’s an optional service.

Via smart contracts, we automate agreements, eliminating intermediaries and improving the system’s efficiency, helping users avoid interest-based transactions and adhering to asset transfer rules.

Q: Strategic partnerships play a vital role in expanding the project's impact. Could you discuss the partnerships Islamic Coin has formed? How do these partnerships enhance the project's capabilities and align with its objectives?

The partnerships we have formed are very important to us, as Islamic Coin is a community-oriented project. To date, we’ve partnered with professional financial institutions with expertise in Islamic finance, technology providers, Sharia advisory firms, educational institutions, and research centers.

Through these partnerships, we aim to enhance Islamic Coin's capabilities by leveraging established institutions' expertise, resources, and networks in the financial, technological, and educational sectors. They enable Islamic Coin to expand its reach and access a diverse pool of users and investors.

Partnerships contribute to the project's credibility, trustworthiness, and long-term sustainability, aligning the platform with reputable entities and enhancing its value proposition within the global Muslim community.

Q: What are your thoughts on the future of Islamic Coin? How do you envision the project's growth and impact, and what role does the community play in driving its success?

Islamic Coin has the potential to become a leading platform for Sharia-compliant digital assets in the growing field of Islamic finance and cryptocurrencies. Our commitment to Sharia compliance, strategic partnerships, and educational initiatives positions us for widespread adoption among Muslims worldwide. Increased awareness, regulatory support, and market demand can fuel our growth within the Islamic finance ecosystem.

One of our unique value propositions is that we focus on serving underserved and unbanked populations who follow Islamic financial ethics. We believe that we are in a good position to empower and enable them, especially as they represent a large untouched market.

To reciprocate the support we have received from institutions and communities worldwide, we are launching The Evergreen DAO, a non-profit virtual foundation focused on long-term sustainability and community impact. This crypto endowment is set to launch in Q4 of 2023.

By prioritizing expansion, financial inclusion, community engagement, and social impact, we aim to drive the advancement of Islamic finance in the digital age. At the end of the day, we aim to empower individuals and institutions to actively participate in the emerging blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem.