Friday, June 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

China completes its longest submarine oil and gas pipeline

China completes its longest submarine oil and gas pipeline
Anadolu
2:27 PM | June 23, 2023
International

China on Thursday completed its longest deepwater pipeline for transporting oil and gas.

The pipeline is a crucial component of the second phase of China's ultra-deepwater energy station known as Shenhai-1, or Deep Sea-1, which commenced operations in June 2021, Chinese broadcaster CGTN reported.

Located approximately 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Sanya City in the southern province of Hainan, the phase II project aims to increase the peak annual output of the Shenhai-1 gas field from 3 billion cubic meters to 4.5 billion cubic meters, said CGTN.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has pioneered a new development model which includes a subsea production system, a shallow water jacket processing platform and a remote-control system for a deepwater semi-submersible platform.

CNOOC has employed a combination of deepwater large-diameter seamless steel pipes and deepwater bimetallic composite pipes to meet the demanding requirements of China's first deepwater high-pressure gas field.

Greece boat tragedy: Pakistan decides to amend anti-trafficking laws

China has already laid over 9,000 kilometers (5,592 miles) of offshore oil and gas pipelines, demonstrating its leadership in deepwater energy infrastructure development.

The China-Central Asia pipeline delivered 43.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China last year.

China's imports of energy, agricultural and mineral products from the five Central Asian countries -- namely Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan -- increased by more than 50% last year, while its exports of mechanical and electronic products to these countries rose by around 42%.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1687497255.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023