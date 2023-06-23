CM expreses indignation over hospital condition

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday paid an extensive visit to Mayo Hospital for about 3.5 hours in severe hot and humid weather as he inspected emergency and other wards and reviewed the facilities being provided to the patients. The chief minister observed that all air conditioners of different wards were shut down, washrooms were out of order and taps were missing. There were poor cleanliness arrangements in the wards. The CM expressed his severe indignation over this maladministration and reprimanded MS and the hospital administration over this mismanagement. The patients also complained over non-availability of medicines in the Mayo Hospital. A mother of a patient wept over not being properly attended in the hospital. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi himself reached ICU with the distressed mother and inquired from the incharge doctor of the concerned ward. Mohsin Naqvi issued directions to the MS to provide best treatment facilities to Wahab Naeem.