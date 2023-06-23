Friday, June 23, 2023
CM expreses indignation over hospital condition

Our Staff Reporter
June 23, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday paid an extensive visit to Mayo Hospital for about 3.5 hours in severe hot and humid weather as he inspect­ed emergency and other wards and reviewed the facilities being provided to the patients. The chief minister observed that all air con­ditioners of different wards were shut down, washrooms were out of order and taps were missing. There were poor cleanliness ar­rangements in the wards. The CM expressed his severe indignation over this maladministration and reprimanded MS and the hospital administration over this misman­agement. The patients also com­plained over non-availability of medicines in the Mayo Hospital. A mother of a patient wept over not being properly attended in the hospital. Caretaker CM Moh­sin Naqvi himself reached ICU with the distressed mother and inquired from the incharge doc­tor of the concerned ward. Mohsin Naqvi issued directions to the MS to provide best treatment facilities to Wahab Naeem.

Our Staff Reporter

