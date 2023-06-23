CM visits extension project of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman

Lahore - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the extension project of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman and reviewed progress being made on the construction works.

CM Mohsin Naqvi directed that high quality should be ensured in the construction works. CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to further expedite pace of work on the project and assigned a task to complete the extension project before Muharram ul Haram.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that excellent facilities will be provided to the visitors with the completion of the extension project.